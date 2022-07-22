Fortinet (FTNT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Fortinet (FTNT) closed at $61.23, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the network security company had gained 8.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Fortinet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 28% from the year-ago period.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.5% and +31.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. Fortinet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fortinet has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.75 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.75.

Meanwhile, FTNT's PEG ratio is currently 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FTNT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

