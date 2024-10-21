Fortinet (FTNT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Fortinet (FTNT) ending at $82.07, denoting a +1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

Shares of the network security company have appreciated by 5.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.6% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Fortinet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.39%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.48 billion, indicating a 10.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

FTNT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $5.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.54% and +10.22%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Fortinet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Fortinet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.33, so one might conclude that Fortinet is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that FTNT currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 64, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

