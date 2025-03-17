Fortinet (FTNT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Fortinet (FTNT) closed the latest trading day at $96.62, indicating a +0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The network security company's stock has dropped by 13.79% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Fortinet in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.53, marking a 23.26% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 13.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion, which would represent changes of +3.38% and +13.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Fortinet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.9% higher. Fortinet presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Fortinet is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 60.65.

It is also worth noting that FTNT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FTNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.