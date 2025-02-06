FORTINET Earnings Results: $FTNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FORTINET ($FTNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $1,660,100,000, beating estimates of $1,625,959,560 by $34,140,440.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FTNT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FORTINET Insider Trading Activity

FORTINET insiders have traded $FTNT stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN XIE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 278,825 shares for an estimated $24,031,680 .

. JOHN WHITTLE (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 141,820 shares for an estimated $11,064,440 .

. KEITH JENSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 94,840 shares for an estimated $8,141,940 .

. MICHAEL XIE (VP, ENGINEERING & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,712 shares for an estimated $1,948,883 .

. WILLIAM H. NEUKOM has made 2 purchases buying 814 shares for an estimated $69,934 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FORTINET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 607 institutional investors add shares of FORTINET stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.