Fortinet Boosts FortiRecon With CTEM to Strengthen Cyber Defenses

Fortinet FTNT rolled out major enhancements to its FortiRecon platform, aligning it with the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) framework to help organizations stay ahead of evolving cyber risks. The unified platform now integrates attack surface management, adversary-aware threat intelligence, brand protection and security orchestration, delivering an attacker’s eye view of both internal and external exposures.



This upgrade includes dark web monitoring, ransomware intelligence, leaked certificate detection and vendor risk analysis, as well as active exploitation ratings for NVD severity and smart patch prioritization. Brand protection tools now detect and remove fake domains, phishing campaigns, rogue mobile apps and executive impersonations.



With built-in automated playbooks, FortiRecon streamlines investigation and response, reducing reaction time for SOC teams. Fortinet’s leadership in the space is reaffirmed by its recognition as the Overall, Market and Innovation Leader in KuppingerCole’s 2025 Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management. Existing customers can deploy FortiRecon Cloud using flexible FortiFlex credits for dynamic, hybrid environments.

Can FortiRecon’s Upgrade Give Fortinet a Competitive Edge?

Fortinet’s latest FortiRecon upgrade could give the company a stronger foothold in the rapidly expanding exposure management market. By aligning with Gartner’s CTEM pillars — scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization — FortiRecon evolves into a unified platform that combines attack surface management, adversary-centric intelligence, brand protection and security orchestration in one seamless solution. This integrated approach positions Fortinet as more than just a point tool provider, offering organizations an end-to-end capability to proactively manage their cyber exposure.



One of FortiRecon’s biggest differentiators is its deep integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric, including tools like FortiGate, FortiSOAR, FortiSIEM and FortiDAST. This connectivity enables faster, automated incident response, while AI-powered analytics and built-in playbooks streamline detection and remediation workflows. In addition, FortiFlex usage-based licensing delivers the flexibility and cost efficiency that hybrid and multi-cloud environments demand.

FTNT Faces Strong Rivals

The competition, however, is formidable. Microsoft’s MSFT Defender EASM taps into its extensive cloud infrastructure to deliver broad external asset discovery. Palo Alto Networks’ PANW Cortex Xpanse specializes in real-time, internet-wide scanning, whereas CrowdStrike’s CRWD Falcon Exposure Management stands out for its integration with advanced threat detection and endpoint protection. These companies — Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and CrowdStrike — are all pushing advanced automation, AI-driven prioritization, and continuous monitoring capabilities.



Microsoft’s Defender EASM provides continuous asset discovery and mapping via outside-in scanning using its vast cloud infrastructure. It delivers real-time external asset inventories, vulnerability insights, AI-assisted dashboards and seamless integration with Azure’s Defender for Cloud for comprehensive cloud posture and attack surface visibility.



Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex Xpanse specializes in active attack surface management by continuously scanning the internet, indexing billions of IPs and ports daily. It uses machine learning to map exposures, automate responses via built-in playbooks and integrate with SOC tools — all aimed at shrinking mean time to inventory and response.



CrowdStrike’s Falcon Exposure Management offers real-time asset discovery, AI-powered prioritization and integration with its Falcon SIEM and SOAR tools. Reports show it can reduce external attack surface by up to 75% and significantly lower critical vulnerability exposure. CrowdStrike continues to evolve this platform with deep AI and endpoint-driven visibility.



In such a crowded space, Fortinet’s competitive edge may come from its ecosystem-driven integration and takedown-focused brand protection capabilities, helping organizations mitigate risks faster and protect both infrastructure and reputation in today’s complex cyber landscape.

