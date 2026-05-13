Fortinet (BIT:1FTNT) Price Target Increased by 20.53% to 94.06

The average one-year price target for Fortinet (BIT:1FTNT) has been revised to €94.06 / share. This is an increase of 20.53% from the prior estimate of €78.03 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €60.31 to a high of €116.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.53% from the latest reported closing price of €96.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an decrease of 642 owner(s) or 32.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FTNT is 0.17%, an increase of 38.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 491,522K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 16,976K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,182K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,519K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 13,333K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,505K shares , representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 92.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,005K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,833K shares , representing a decrease of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 88.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,122K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,044K shares , representing an increase of 37.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FTNT by 53.23% over the last quarter.

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