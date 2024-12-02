Fortinet becomes Preferred Partner for Vancouver Canucks

NHL Vancouver Canucks and Fortinet (FTNT) announced that Fortinet has become the new Preferred Partner for the 2024-2025 season. Canucks Sports & Entertainment has chosen Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform to reduce complexity and streamline the identification and remediation of network and security issues across the group’s facilities.

