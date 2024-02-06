News & Insights

US Markets
FTNT

Fortinet beats Q4 profit on cybersecurity demand, shares jump

February 06, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by Yamini Kalia for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fortinet FTNT.O reported fourth-quarter profit above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as enterprises spent more to safeguard their digitized operations against the rising risk of attacks, sending the cybersecurity company's shares up 10.4% in extended trading.

A rapid increase in data theft and hacking incidents in recent years has left government entities to major conglomerates scrambling to shovel funds into cybersecurity solutions to strengthen their digital presence.

Fortinet, although a smaller peer amongst bigger names such as Palo Alto PANW.O, boasts of a diversified portfolio of solutions that has helped it attract a sizeable customer base.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, compared with LSEG estimates of 43 cents.

The quarter benefited from muted seasonal budget flush and deferred revenues from some deals closing in the fourth quarter.

The company closed about 6 deals, each of which were over $10 million, said CFO Keith Jensen on an investor call.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company expects to generate revenue in the range of $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2024, while analysts on average expected $1.37 billion, according to LSEG data.

Fortinet reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.42 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.41 billion.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yamini.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.