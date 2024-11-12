Fortinet appoints Napolitano to board of directors

Fortinet (FTNT) announced the addition of Janet Napolitano to the company’s board of directors, adding further national security and public policy expertise to the board. Appointing Napolitano to the board of directors builds on Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to advancing cybersecurity for society at large through its product development principles and strategic partnerships.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FTNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.