Fortescue's third quarter iron ore shipments steady, costs climb

April 24 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Monday posted better-than-expected iron ore shipments in the March quarter, little changed from a year earlier, however its cash costs jumped 12% during the period.

Shares in the world's fourth largest iron ore miner fell 4.7% in early trade, underperforming a 2.2% drop in the broader mining sector .AXMJ.

Fortescue said it produced the first wet concentrate from its Iron Bridge Magnetite processing facility in Western Australia on April 22, after several delays and cost blowouts.

"This is a significant milestone for Fortescue as Iron Bridge represents our entry into the highest grade segment of the iron ore market," said Chief Executive Officer Fiona Hick.

The company's C1 cost, representing the direct production costs of iron ore, rose to $17.73 per wet metric tonne (wmt) from $15.78 in the quarter, while it retained its cost forecast for hematite at $18.00-$18.75 per wmt for the year.

The company said it sold its ore at an average price of $109 per dry metric tonne (dmt) in the March quarter, a 13% discount to the average Platts 62% CFR Index for the quarter.

Fortescue shipped 46.3 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended in March 2023 compared with 46.5 Mt a year earlier, but beat an estimate of 45.7 Mt from Barrenjoey.

It left its guidance for annual shipments unchanged at 187 Mt to 192 Mt of iron ore.

Fortescue said it aims to start mining at its Belinga Iron Ore project in Gabon in the second half of 2023.

