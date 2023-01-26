Fortescue's second-quarter iron ore shipments rise 4% on strong WA ops

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Friday posted a 4% rise in second-quarter shipments, helped by robust production across its key operations in Western Australia.

The Perth-based miner said it shipped 49.4 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 47.5 mt a year earlier and an estimate of 48.5 mt from RBC.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Melanie Burton and Roushni Nair; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

