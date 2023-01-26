BHP

Fortescue's Iron Bridge to begin production this quarter; Q2 shipments rise

January 26, 2023 — 05:47 pm EST

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Friday confirmed its Iron Bridge Magnetite project was on track to begin production at the end of the March quarter, realising a key strategy to secure better prices for its ore.

Fortescue, run by billionaire and iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest, posted a 4% rise in quarterly shipments, underpinned by strength across its key Western Australia iron ore operations.

The Iron Bridge project in Western Australia's Pilbara region will allow Fortescue to blend high-grade output from the project with its typically lower grade ore, raising its average quality above 60%. This will allowing the company to better compete with larger rivals BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX.

Capital cost for the project, 69% owned by Fortescue with a unit of Formosa Energy owning the rest, is estimated to be at the higher end of the $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion range, it said on Friday.

The world's no. 4 iron ore miner said it shipped 49.4 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the three months ending December 31, compared with 47.5 mt a year earlier, and beating an RBC estimate of 48.5 mt.

The company kept its full-year guidance unchanged, expecting to ship between 187 mt and 192 mt of ore in fiscal 2023.

