Fortescue's green energy group CFO to step down for health reasons

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Wednesday that Guy Debelle will step down as chief financial officer of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), its green energy group.

The former Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor will transition to the board of FFI Australia to focus on his health, following a "serious" bicycle incident in August, Fortescue said.

Felicity Gooding, who joined FFI earlier this year as its global head of commercial, will be appointed as acting CFO, the iron ore giant said, without giving a date for the transition.

Debelle, who joined FII as CFO in March, will focus on policy, regulatory and financial advisory, including the development of the Australian green energy market in his new role.

Fortescue and FFI have been trying to rapidly develop infrastructure and technology to produce green hydrogen, as the miner transitions from a pure-play iron ore producer to a green energy firm.

