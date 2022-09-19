Fortescue to spend $6.2 bln to rid iron ore ops of fossil fuels by 2030

Adds background, capital investment details, chairman comment

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday it would spend an estimated $6.2 billion to eliminate the use of fossil fuels and achieve "real zero terrestrial emissions" across its iron ore operations by the end of the decade.

The investment includes the Perth-based miner installing an additional 2-3 gigawatts of renewable energy generation and battery storage, as well as incremental costs associated with beefing up its green mining fleets and locomotives.

The investment, largely planned in fiscal years 2024 to 2028, will enable displacement of about 700 million litres of diesel and 15 million gigajoules of gas per annum by 2030, and reduce operational costs by $818 million per year from 2030, the world's fourth-largest iron ore producer said.

Fortescue and its green-energy unit, Fortescue Future Industries, have been at the forefront of producing and supplying green hydrogen to help the miner transition from a pure-play iron ore producer to a green energy firm. (https://reut.rs/3xDzJ1g)

"There's no doubt that the energy landscape has changed dramatically over the past two years and this change has accelerated since Russia invaded Ukraine," Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest said on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3f3jt2R)

The miner added that it expects to "generate attractive economic returns" on operating cost savings after eliminating diesel, natural gas, and carbon offset purchases from its supply chain.

