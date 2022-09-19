Fortescue to spend $6.2 bln to eliminate fossil fuels from iron ore ops by 2030

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday it would spend an estimated $6.2 billion to eliminate use of fossil fuels and achieve "real zero terrestrial emissions" across its iron ore operations by the end of the decade.

The investment is largely planned in fiscal years 2024 to 2028, the world' fourth-largest iron ore producer said.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

