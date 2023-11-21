Fortescue To Invest $750 Mln In 3 Projects; Shareholders Vote Against Remuneration Report

(RTTNews) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX, FSUMF.PK) announced Tuesday that its Board has approved a Final Investment Decision or FID on two green energy projects and a green metal project.

The estimated total investment in the three approved projects is around $750 million over the next three years.

The FID is taken on the Phoenix Hydrogen Hub, USA, the Gladstone PEM50 Project in Queensland, Australia and a Green Iron Trial Commercial Plant in Western Australia. These are three of the first green hydrogen deals ever to be progressed to FID in the United States and Australia, the company noted.

Fortescue further said its other projects will be fast tracked in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. These include Pecem in Brazil, Project Chui in Kenya and Holmaneset in Norway.

The Phoenix Hydrogen Hub, an 80MW electrolyser and liquefaction facility, will have production capacity of up to 11,000 tonnes per annum of liquid green hydrogen. Total investment is approximately $550 million, with first production in 2026.

Gladstone PEM50 Project, a 50MW green hydrogen project utilising Fortescue's own electrolyser technology, will have total investment of up to $150 million, with first production expected in 2025.

Further, Christmas Creek Green Iron Trial Commercial Plant will have an investment of up $50 million. Annual production is more than 1,500 tonnes, with first production expected in 2025.

In addition, Fortescue Energy updated its fiscal 2024 capital expenditure guidance to $500 million from previously announced $400 million, to reflect the incremental investment in Phoenix Hydrogen Hub and the Gladstone PEM50 Project.

Fortescue Metals' fiscal 2024 capital expenditure is unchanged at $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion.

Ahead of its Annual General Meeting, Fortescue Metals separately announced that resolutions 2 to 6 were carried, while adoption of the FY23 Remuneration Report was not carried.

In Australia, Fortescue Metals traded at A$25.47, up 0.67 percent.

