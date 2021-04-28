Fortescue third-quarter shipments flat due to weather disruptions

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments as wet weather disrupted its mine operations in the Pilbara region of Australia.

April 29 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments as wet weather disrupted its mine operations in the Pilbara region of Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 42.3 million tonnes (Mt) of the steelmaking ingredient in the three months to March 31, on par with a year earlier but beating an RBC estimate of 41.5 Mt.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters