Fortescue third-quarter shipments flat due to weather disruptions

April 29 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX on Thursday reported flat third-quarter iron ore shipments as wet weather disrupted its mine operations in the Pilbara region of Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 42.3 million tonnes (Mt) of the steelmaking ingredient in the three months to March 31, on par with a year earlier but beating an RBC estimate of 41.5 Mt.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

