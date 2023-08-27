News & Insights

Fortescue taps new co-CEO Otranto as exec turnover gathers pace

August 27, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

MELBOURNE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AXsaid on Monday its metals division head and co-Chief Executive Officer Fiona Hick was leaving after six months in the role, being replaced by Dino Otranto.

The world's forth-largest iron ore miner, which is overseen by executive chairman and founder Andrew Forrest, has been beset by management turnovers over the past two years.

Hick will depart the company by mutual decision, with Otranto, who was appointed head of the company's iron ore division two years ago, stepping into the role.

Mark Hutchinson will continue to lead Fortescue Energy and both leaders will report to the executive chairman and the Fortescue Board, the company said.

Ian Wells, Fortescue's chief financial officer, stepped down at the end of January, meaning almost all of the senior executive leadership team from a year previous had changed.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Lincoln Feast)

