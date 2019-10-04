World Markets

Fortescue, SMB-Winning go head-to-head to develop Guinea's Simandou iron ore

Saliou Samb Reuters
CONAKRY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue FMG.AX and Guinea's biggest bauxite exporter SMB-Winning are the last two companies in the running for the rights to develop blocks 1 and 2 of Guinea's massive Simandou iron ore deposit, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

A commission in charge of the international tender for Simandou blocks 1 and 2, launched by Guinea's government in July, should come to a final decision in around a month, the sources said.

Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA had also purchased access to the project data, but did not submit an offer, the sources said.

