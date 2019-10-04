Fortescue, SMB-Winning go head-to-head to develop Guinea's Simandou iron ore

CONAKRY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue FMG.AX and Guinea's biggest bauxite exporter SMB-Winning are the last two companies in the running for the rights to develop blocks 1 and 2 of Guinea's massive Simandou iron ore deposit, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

A commission in charge of the international tender for Simandou blocks 1 and 2, launched by Guinea's government in July, should come to a final decision in around a month, the sources said.

Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA had also purchased access to the project data, but did not submit an offer, the sources said.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb, Writing by Helen Reid, Editing by Chris Reese)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 0402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.