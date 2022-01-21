Oil

Fortescue, Sinosteel sign deal to assess Western Australia iron ore project

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Sinosteel to complete a rapid assessment of the Chinese state-owned metals trader's Midwest Magnetite project in Western Australia.

After completion of the year-long assessment, Fortescue has the option to acquire up to 50% of the project, the Australian iron ore miner said in a statement. The assessment will also include a proposed rail and port development project at Oakajee.

The agreement comes amid Fortescue's push over the past year to transition itself from a pure-play iron ore producer to a green energy firm. It has signed a string of deals for green energy projects as it aims to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Fortescue's future development in the Midwest region would include a renewable, green hydrogen hub even as it seeks to develop the iron ore project, Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

