News & Insights

Stocks

Fortescue Shares Fall Despite Higher Profit and Dividend Hike

August 28, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

Shares of the ASX-listed Fortescue Metals Group Limited (AU:FMG) fell despite the company reporting a higher profit in its FY24 results and increasing its dividend. The company’s NPAT (net profit after tax) rose 18% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Nonetheless, it fell short of the consensus estimate of $6.1 billion, raising investor concerns. This miss was largely due to a 23% rise in the company’s depreciation and amortization expenses to $2.1 billion. As a result, FMG stock declined 1.23% in today’s trading session.

Fortescue is an Australian mining company focused on iron ore and green energy.

Fortescue Delivers Strong Operational Performance

Fortescue delivered robust operational performance in FY24, with iron ore shipments reaching 191.6 Mt (million tonnes). The FY24 iron ore shipments gained from the strength in the company’s hematite supply chain and the first shipment from the Iron Bridge project. Overall, Fortescue’s revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $18.2 billion.

The company’s underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew 7% to $10.7 billion, with an underlying EBITDA margin of 59%.

Fortescue Boosts FY24 Dividends

Fortescue announced a fully-franked final dividend of AU$0.89 per share, bringing the total FY24 dividend to AU$1.97 per share. This marked a 13% year-over-year growth in the FY24 total dividend and equates to a 70% payout of the company’s NPAT.

This aligns with Fortescue’s dividend policy, which targets a payout of 50% to 80% of the full-year underlying NPAT.

Are Fortescue Shares a Good Buy?

Following FMG’s results, analyst Lachlan Shaw from UBS reiterated a Sell rating on the stock, predicting a downside of 3.62%. Meanwhile, Paul McTaggart from Citi maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a growth forecast of 6%.

Analysts hold a bearish outlook on FMG stock, as reflected in its Moderate Sell rating. According to TipRanks, the stock has five Holds, six Sells, and one Buy recommendation. The average Fortescue share price target is AU$19.29, which is 5.14% above the current trading levels.

See more FMG analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSUMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.