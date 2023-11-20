News & Insights

Fortescue shareholders vote against remuneration report

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

November 20, 2023 — 10:19 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX said shareholders did not approve its annual remuneration report at a vote at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

"Based on the votes received to date on this resolution, Fortescue will receive a first strike for the FY 23 remuneration report," said Penny Bingham-Hall who is chair of the company's remuneration committee.

"We acknowledge this feedback, particularly in relation to the special one off payments made in the last financial year."

