Fortescue shareholders vote against remuneration report

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue FMG.AX said shareholders did not approve its annual remuneration report at a vote at its annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

"Based on the votes received to date on this resolution, Fortescue will receive a first strike for the FY 23 remuneration report," said Penny Bingham-Hall who is chair of the company's remuneration committee.

"We acknowledge this feedback, particularly in relation to the special one off payments made in the last financial year."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

