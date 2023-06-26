Fortescue set for first shipment of Gabon iron ore by end-2023

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday that the Belinga iron ore project, located in the northeast of Gabon, is on track for first shipment by the end of this year.

"Early stages of exploration indicate multi-billion tonne potential and high grades," the company said.

In February, Fortescue had entered into a deal with the Gabonese government to mine iron ore from its project in Belinga, as the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner searches for high-grade iron ore to blend with its Australian product.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.