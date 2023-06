June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday that the Belinga iron ore project, located in the northeast of Gabon, is on track for first shipment by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

