Fortescue sees robust steel demand in 2021, falling iron ore stocks

Adds detail on supply, demand outlook

MELBOURNE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX sees strong iron ore consumption next year on solid Chinese steel demand as well as a post-COVID-19 recovery in other markets, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

"We continue to expect strong market dynamics. Obviously supply continues to be constrained. On the demand side, even outside of China, our customers keep telling us there is very strong steel demand," Danny Goeman, director of sales and marketing, told an investor briefing.

Iron ore prices soared this month towards $150 a tonne due to ongoing supply issues out of Brazil, where miner Vale VALE3.SA trimmed its 2020 output guidance last week, adding fuel to the prices which have already gained more than 80% this year.

"Customers are now telling us all their order books are full up to the second quarter and for most of them into the third quarter, which obviously shows significant momentum in China," he said.

Behind that push has been China's vast manufacturing sector, which is less seasonal than other sectors, and has been buttressed by appetite for household goods.

Outside China, a steel-making recovery from coronavirus lockdowns in countries such as South Korea, Japan and India, has attracted cargoes that would normally go to China, and are now being diverted.

That, coupled with potential supply disruptions ahead have sparked concerns from Fortescue's customers and other industry sources that China's port stockpiles could fall below 100 million tonnes, he said.

On the supply side, Brazil is heading into the wet season, Australia is also facing its cyclone season, while in China, domestic iron ore mining usually dies down in the northern hemisphere winter.

"We expect the market to be strong probably for the entire year ... So overall we are optimistic about the strength and the endurance of the iron ore market," Goeman said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.