Fortescue says it is in initial talks for DR Congo hydropower

MELBOURNE, June 15 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Tuesday that it was in discussions with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo about developing a series of hydropower projects.

Discussions were centered around exclusive rights for its green energy unit to develop the Grand Inga Hydroelectric projects but no formal binding agreement has been concluded, Fortescue said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

"The DRC Government has invited interested corporations and governments to contact Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) if they have investment or service interest in the Inga Projects on the condition that personnel will be trained and sourced from the DRC as Fortescue has done in Australia," it said.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

