Fortescue raises Iron Bridge project cost estimate to between $3.3 bln and $3.5 bln

May 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project to between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, the second time this year.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner expects Iron Bridge, which was expected to cost around $3 billion, to deliver 22 million tonnes per year of high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product, with the first production by December 2022.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

