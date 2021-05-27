Fortescue raises Iron Bridge project cost estimate to between $3.3 bln and $3.5 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project to between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, the second time this year.

May 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project to between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion, the second time this year.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner expects Iron Bridge, which was expected to cost around $3 billion, to deliver 22 million tonnes per year of high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product, with the first production by December 2022.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters