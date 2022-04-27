Fortescue raises annual iron ore shipments forecast

Fortescue Metals Group hiked its full-year iron ore shipments forecast on Thursday, on the back of a ramp up in output at its Eliwana operations in Western Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner now expects to ship between 185 million tonnes (mt) and 188 mt of the steel-making commodity in fiscal 2022, up from a previous guidance on 180 mt to 185 mt.

