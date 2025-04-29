Fortescue Q3 Total Iron Ore Shipments Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Fortescue posted total iron ore shipments of 46.1 million tonnes, in third quarer, 6% higher than a year ago. The company also reported record shipments for the nine months to 31 March 2025 of 143.2Mt, 4% higher than the prior period.

Total ore mined was 55.5Mt in third quarter, 19% higher than a year ago, with an increase in volumes across both the Hematite Operations and Iron Bridge.

The company said it remains on track to deliver on its full year guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company expects Iron ore shipments of 190 - 200Mt.

