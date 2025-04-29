Markets

Fortescue Q3 Total Iron Ore Shipments Up 6%

April 29, 2025 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fortescue posted total iron ore shipments of 46.1 million tonnes, in third quarer, 6% higher than a year ago. The company also reported record shipments for the nine months to 31 March 2025 of 143.2Mt, 4% higher than the prior period.

Total ore mined was 55.5Mt in third quarter, 19% higher than a year ago, with an increase in volumes across both the Hematite Operations and Iron Bridge.

The company said it remains on track to deliver on its full year guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company expects Iron ore shipments of 190 - 200Mt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.