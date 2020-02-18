Fortescue posts near four-fold rise in first-half profit

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd reported a near four-fold rise in half-year profit on Wednesday, as the company cashed in on higher iron ore prices after a tailings dam disaster in Brazil early last year curtailed global supply.

Net profit for the six months ending Dec. 31 was $2.45 billion, compared with $644 million a year earlier.

The miner declared an interim dividend of A$0.76 per share, up from A$0.19 per share last year.

