Fortescue posts near four-fold rise in first-half profit

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX reported a near four-fold rise in half-year profit on Wednesday, as the company cashed in on higher iron ore prices after a tailings dam disaster in Brazil early last year curtailed global supply.

Net profit for the six months ending Dec. 31 was $2.45 billion, compared with $644 million a year earlier.

The miner declared an interim dividend of A$0.76 per share, up from A$0.19 per share last year.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

