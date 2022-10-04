Fortescue partners with Germany's Tree Energy to develop green hydrogen facility

Adds details on partnership, revised capex for FFI

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Wednesday its green power arm, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), will partner with energy infrastructure developer Tree Energy Solutions to develop a hydrogen energy import facility in Germany.

A unit of FFI will invest 30 million euros ($29.95 million) in Tree Energy Solutions, as per the deal. It will also invest 100 million euros to construct a terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

The world's fourth largest iron ore producer said the partnership with Tree Energy will supply 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen in the initial phase, with a financial investment decision targeted for 2023.

The first delivery of green hydrogen into Tree Energy's terminal in Wilhelmshaven is expected to take place in 2026, Fortescue said.

The 130-million euro investment will be funded by previously unutilized capital commitments, Fortescue said. It added that FFI's anticipated capital expenditure in fiscal 2023 is now revised to $230 million from $100 mln.

Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest plans to turn his company Fortescue into the world's biggest green energy group, but critics have warned previously that his projects lack funding detail and the targets are a stretch.

($1 = 1.0018 euros)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.