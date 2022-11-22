Fortescue Metals's green energy group CFO to step down for health reasons

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX said on Wednesday that Guy Debelle will step down as chief financial officer of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), its green energy group.

The former Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor will transition to the board of FFI Australia to focus on his health, following a "serious" bicycle incident in August, Fortescue said.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.