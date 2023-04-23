Fortescue Metals third quarter iron ore shipments flat

April 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Monday posted third-quarter iron ore shipments that were little changed from the prior year period, amid a slight drop in mined ore during the period.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 46.3 million tonnes of the steel-making commodity in the three months ended in March 2023, higher than the 45.7 million tonnes estimated by Barrenjoey and compared with 46.5 million tonnes a year earlier.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.