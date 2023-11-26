Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 13.11

The average one-year price target for Fortescue Metals Group (OTC:FSUMF) has been revised to 13.11 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 12.01 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.38 to a high of 16.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.57% from the latest reported closing price of 16.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Metals Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUMF is 0.16%, an increase of 962.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.61% to 240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

FQTEX - Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E Advisor Class holds 30K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.