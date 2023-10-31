Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) Price Target Increased by 15.25% to 12.01

The average one-year price target for Fortescue Metals Group (OTC:FSUMF) has been revised to 12.01 / share. This is an increase of 15.25% from the prior estimate of 10.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.91 to a high of 15.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.77% from the latest reported closing price of 13.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Metals Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUMF is 0.15%, an increase of 694.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.31% to 328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Todd Asset Management holds 100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 33.98% over the last quarter.

FQTEX - Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E Advisor Class holds 30K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUMF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares.

