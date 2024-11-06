News & Insights

Fortescue Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (AU:FMG) has released an update.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of key board members. The company’s strategic performance rights plan also received strong shareholder support, highlighted by the participation of Mr. Dino Otranto and Mr. Mark Hutchinson. The withdrawal of a conditional spill resolution indicates solid backing from shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

