Fortescue Metals founder Forrest back at helm to oversee iron ore business

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

May 18 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX appointed its billionaire founder Andrew Forrest as executive chairman on Wednesday, specifically to oversee the iron ore business for an interim period when Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines leaves in August.

The move will also see Forrest, Australia's richest man, taking charge of the group's iron ore business for the first time since stepping down as chief executive officer in 2011.

The appointment came as the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner announced an organisational restructuring, under which the chief executives of Fortescue Metals and Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) will report directly to the board.

Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle resigned from his post last month to join FFI as its chief financial officer in June, reinforcing a wider push by Fortescue to decarbonise its operations by 2030.

Mark Hutchinson, a former president for General Electric's GE.N European operations, will also join FFI and eventually become the chief executive of Fortescue's green power arm by 2022-end.

Current CEO, Julie Shuttleworth, will move to a senior executive leadership role at FFI, Fortescue said, without disclosing further details on the position.

"Today is a further progression of Fortescue's transition to a global, green renewable and resources company," said Forrest, who has been pushing to turn it into the world's biggest green energy group.

