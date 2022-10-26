Fortescue Metals first-quarter iron ore shipments rise over 4%

Contributor
Jaskiran Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in iron ore shipments for the first quarter, boosted by higher production from its key operations in Western Australia.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in iron ore shipments for the first quarter, boosted by higher production from its key operations in Western Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 47.5 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 45.6 mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters