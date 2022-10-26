Fortescue Metals first-quarter iron ore shipments rise over 4%

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX on Thursday reported a 4.2% rise in iron ore shipments for the first quarter, boosted by higher production from its key operations in Western Australia.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 47.5 million tonnes (mt) of the steel-making commodity in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 45.6 mt a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

