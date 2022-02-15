Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 32%

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, reported a 32% fall in first-half profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher material and labour costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted an underlying net profit of $2.78 billion, compared with $4.08 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.70 billion, according to Vuma Financial.

