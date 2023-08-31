News & Insights

Fortescue Metals CFO Christine Morris leaves company

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 31, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals FMG.AX said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Christine Morris has left the company, nearly three months after being appointed to the role.

The update comes three days after Fortescue said its metals division head and co-CEO Fiona Hick was leaving after less than six months in the position, marking a near-complete overhaul of senior management in the past two years.

Fortescue, which reorganised this year into two divisions under energy and metals, has struggled to keep senior management as it sets out to transform itself into a green energy superpower with a global footprint.

Morris was appointed CFO in June and assumed the role in early July.

