Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt (FSUGY) Price Target Increased by 11.32% to 29.15

The average one-year price target for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FSUGY) has been revised to $29.15 / share. This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior estimate of $26.19 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.33 to a high of $33.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.36% from the latest reported closing price of $31.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSUGY is 0.13%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.13% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 27.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 8.42% over the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 24.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 41.47% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 36.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 11.81% over the last quarter.

