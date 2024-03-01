Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () (FSUGY) Declares $1.42 Dividend

Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () said on February 22, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.42 per share ($2.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of March 4, 2024 will receive the payment on April 3, 2024.

At the current share price of $36.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.81%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is 29.93. The forecasts range from a low of 24.63 to a high of $35.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of 36.22.

The projected annual revenue for Fortescue Ltd - Depositary Receipt () is 13,944MM, a decrease of 24.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 124,647K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,274K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 36.28% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 78,842K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,078K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,263K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSUGY by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,950K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 12,797K shares. No change in the last quarter.

