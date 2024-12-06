News & Insights

Fortescue Invests in HyTerra, Eyes Global Expansion

December 06, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triple Energy Limited (AU:HYT) has released an update.

Fortescue Future Industries has acquired a significant 39.66% stake in HyTerra Limited, investing A$21.9 million to fund an expanded drilling campaign at the Nemaha Project in Kansas. The two companies have also signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to further explore potential white hydrogen projects globally. This move includes the appointment of Christine Nicolau from Fortescue to HyTerra’s board, signaling a strong partnership and future growth prospects for both entities.

