Fortescue Invests in HyTerra, Eyes Global Expansion

Fortescue Future Industries has acquired a significant 39.66% stake in HyTerra Limited, investing A$21.9 million to fund an expanded drilling campaign at the Nemaha Project in Kansas. The two companies have also signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement to further explore potential white hydrogen projects globally. This move includes the appointment of Christine Nicolau from Fortescue to HyTerra’s board, signaling a strong partnership and future growth prospects for both entities.

