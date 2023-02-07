World Markets
Fortescue inks deal for potential mining start at Gabon project in second-half 2023

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

February 07, 2023 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX has entered into a deal with the Gabonese government for the Belinga iron ore project located in the West African nation and plans to begin mining in the second-half of 2023, the company said on Wednesday.

Fortescue, the fourth largest iron ore miner globally, said that the signed mining convention governs all legal, fiscal and regulatory regimes, including early development for production of up to two million tonnes of iron ore per annum at the Belinga project.

Fortescue, which has been assessing the Belinga iron ore project since 2018, had earlier signed an agreement with the Gabonese government that paved way to study and obtain a licence to explore the project.

