Fortescue Expects Iron Bridge Shipments Of 10-12 Mt For FY26

(RTTNews) - Fortescue Ltd (FMG.AX) said on Thursday that it expects shipments of 10-12 million tonnes or Mt in fiscal 2026 from its Iron Bridge magnetite operation. While providing an update on the the Iron Bridge operations, the company said that it expects to reach an annualised production rate of 16-20 Mt in the second half of fiscal 2027, both on a 100 percent basis.

The Australian mining company said that following an optimisation assessment of the dry plant in the ore processing facility, it expects to achieve Iron Bridge's nameplate capacity of 22Mt per annum by fiscal 2028, with further process optimisation anticipated in the near future.

Fortescue said that Iron Bridge is on track to meet its fiscal 2025 market outlook for shipments and operating costs. Iron Bridge is an unincorporated Joint Venture between FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd (69 percent) and Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd (31 percent).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.