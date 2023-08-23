News & Insights

Energy

Fortescue expects initial license for Brazil green hydrogen project by September

August 23, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Letícia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

By Letícia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian mining and energy firm Fortescue expects to receive a preliminary license to install a green hydrogen plant in Brazil by September, an executive said, marking an important step forward in a still-fledgling market in Latin America.

Discussions regarding the approval of Fortescue's preliminary license are scheduled for next month, following the delivery of environmental impact studies, Agustin Pichot, the firm's Latin America head, said in an interview.

The plant, to be built in a port city in the northeast of the country, has a projected production capacity of 900,000 tons of green ammonia, which is meant to be exported and then converted to hydrogen in consumer countries.

Fortescue already has some early agreements with potential buyers, and is targeting more in Asian countries like Singapore, Japan and South Korea, Pichot said.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by David Evans)

((Leticia.Augusto@thomsonreuters.com; 55 11 56447751;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

EnergyUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.