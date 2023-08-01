News & Insights

Fortescue Energy names Deborah Caudle as CFO

August 01, 2023 — 08:37 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fortescue FMG.AX said on Wednesday Deborah Caudle has been appointed as the chief financial officer of Fortescue Energy, and will assume the role in September.

The latest appointment follows a string of top management departures at Fortescue, with at least eight departures in the past two years.

Fortescue Energy is the company's global green energy division and comprises Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and WAE Technologies.

Caudle takes over the finance chief role from Felicity Gooding, who was appointed as the acting CFO of FFI last November.

In her previous role, Caudle worked as a finance executive with global miner BHP Group. She was also the acting CFO of copper and nickel miner OZ Minerals prior to BHP's A$9.6 billion ($6.34 billion) acquisition of the company.

($1 = 1.5131 Australian dollars)

