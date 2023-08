Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fortescue FMG.AX said on Wednesday Deborah Caudle has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Fortescue Energy division, and will start in the role in September.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

