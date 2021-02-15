Fortescue COO, executives resign amid Iron Bridge review

Adds CEO comments from statement, media call

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX said on Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman and two other executives had resigned as part of a review of its Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

The company said Lilleyman along with Don Hyma, director of projects, and Manie McDonald, director of Iron Bridge, have left the business.

"At Fortescue, our commitment to our values and culture is our highest priority. What we've learned through our review of the Iron Bridge project to date, is that we have lost sight of that critical focus," Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said.

"There is no indication of any inappropriate behaviour at the personal level. This is about the culture of the team," she said in a media call after the announcement, without elaborating further.

The company said the review for the project was continuing and it would provide a further update along with its half-year results on Thursday.

Gaines and chief financial officer Ian Wells will also forgo their incentive payments this financial year, the company said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

