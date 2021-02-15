Fortescue COO, executives resign amid Iron Bridge review

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX said on Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman and two other executives had resigned as part of a review of its Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

The company said Lilleyman along with Don Hyma, director of projects, and Manie McDonald, director of Iron Bridge, have left the business.

