Fortescue COO, executives resign amid Iron Bridge review

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman and two other executives had resigned as part of a review of its Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FMG.AX said on Tuesday Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman and two other executives had resigned as part of a review of its Iron Bridge Magnetite project in Western Australia.

The company said Lilleyman along with Don Hyma, director of projects, and Manie McDonald, director of Iron Bridge, have left the business.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters